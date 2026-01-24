Gibbs Wealth Management Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Gibbs Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.