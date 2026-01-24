Gibbs Wealth Management Purchases 1,033 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 279.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Intuit by 575.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit by 520.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,405,000 after purchasing an additional 468,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $563.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $520.69 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.73.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

