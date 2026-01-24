Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DHC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a negative net margin of 22.90%.The company had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

