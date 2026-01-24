Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $590.30 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $596.22. The company has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.82.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

