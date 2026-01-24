Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

