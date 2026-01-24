Delta Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.5% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $384,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.18.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.