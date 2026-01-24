Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $4,676,526.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,608.30. This represents a 86.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 635,190 shares of company stock worth $100,254,408 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $169.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

