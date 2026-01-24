TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in Cigna Group $CI

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen set a $333.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.36.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $279.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average of $285.81. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.