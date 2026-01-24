Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 20,698 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

