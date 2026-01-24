America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 455,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in America Movil were worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of America Movil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in America Movil during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in America Movil by 142.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.78. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on America Movil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Santander lowered shares of America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

