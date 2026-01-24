Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

