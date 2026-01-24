Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,380,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,521,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,673,000 after acquiring an additional 683,467 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,604,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.