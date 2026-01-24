Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 298,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 297,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 233,087 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

