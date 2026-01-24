Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.59.

CoStar Group stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

