CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

