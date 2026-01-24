Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of AMD stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average of $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch says AMD may be better positioned than Intel to handle a supply crunch, driving investor rotation into AMD as Intel’s outlook weakens. Why AMD’s stock is charging higher as Intel’s sinks
- Positive Sentiment: Invezz reports investors repositioned into AMD after Intel’s disappointing Q4 guidance, underscoring the view that AMD can pick up CPU/server orders Intel can’t supply. AMD stock jumps 4% on Friday: is Intel’s Q4 report the catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a strategic collaboration to help customers scale AI with AMD technology — expands enterprise distribution and could accelerate adoption of AMD CPUs/GPUs in production AI deployments. Tata Consultancy Services Announces Strategic Collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood/ARK says AMD can challenge Nvidia this year with cheaper data-center GPUs — a bullish institutional view that supports multiple-expansion narratives if AMD takes GPU share. Cathie Wood Thinks AMD Will Challenge Nvidia This Year
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks notes a jump after AMD revealed price and release-date details for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D — product cadence and consumer/PC momentum remain tailwinds. AMD Stock Jumps on Ryzen 7 9850X3D Price & Release Date Reveal
- Neutral Sentiment: QuiverQuant highlights AMD as a notable contributor to QQQ gains and shows broad analyst buy ratings and range of price targets — bullish consensus but also dispersion in targets. QQQ is up 0.7% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag AMD’s strong AI/data-center momentum and expanding partner base — positive fundamentals but valuation and execution will determine sustainability. AMD’s Resurgence: Outpacing Nvidia in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha warns of downside risk if tech momentum fades and notes potential for underperformance/downgrades — investors should weigh high valuation and recent insider selling against growth expectations. AMDY: Risk Of Underperformance As Tech Momentum Fades (Rating Downgrade)
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.