Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average of $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

