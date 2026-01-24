Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,396,000 after buying an additional 629,015 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,733,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,319,000 after buying an additional 177,177 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after buying an additional 786,693 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,272,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,070 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FBND opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

