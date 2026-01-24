The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

