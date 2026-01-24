Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 57,654 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $348.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (down from $422.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.94.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

