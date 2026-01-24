DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 3,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTSQ

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 1,284.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.