Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 5,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Get Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF

About Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF ( NASDAQ:XAIX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.42% of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (XAIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Global AI and Big Data index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with exposure to the broad theme of artificial intelligence and big data. The funds selection process considers its tie to specific sub-themes and various factors. XAIX was launched on Aug 2, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.