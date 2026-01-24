Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.47 and last traded at C$12.43. Approximately 5,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.