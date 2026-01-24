SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (NASDAQ:TEKX) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (NASDAQ:TEKX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $45.7310. Approximately 2,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.
SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.
SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF
About SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF
The SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (TEKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies identified as transformative tech accelerators, both internationally and domestically. TEKX was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
