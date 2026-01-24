Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLS. TD Securities set a $305.00 target price on Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.75.

CLS stock traded up $12.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.87. Celestica has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

