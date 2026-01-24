Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $219.77. 576,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,376. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.28. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

