WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €48.80 and last traded at €48.60. 6,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.70.

WashTec Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.98. The company has a market cap of $650.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.84.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions. In addition, the company offers car wash management services; and financial services, such as financing and leasing solutions.

