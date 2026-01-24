Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Teton Advisors Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, Inc is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming. The firm offers a spectrum of discretionary portfolio management services, including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts and model portfolios. Its client base spans institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals and financial intermediaries across the United States.

The company’s product lineup covers equity, fixed income and alternative investment strategies, with dedicated mandates such as global value equity, income-oriented fixed income and region-specific equity funds.

