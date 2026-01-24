Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 25. 5,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50.

Malvern International Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.45.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

