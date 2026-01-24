Comparing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Energizer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health and Happiness (H&H) International $1.82 billion 0.57 N/A N/A N/A Energizer $2.95 billion 0.46 $239.00 million $3.32 5.96

Profitability

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A Energizer 8.09% 161.50% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energizer 1 7 1 0 2.00

Energizer has a consensus price target of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Risk & Volatility

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and processing of meat, fruit, vegetable powder, candy, special nutritional food, and nutritional products; marketing and distribution of organic baby food; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. Further, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults, pet food, and nutritional supplements for pets; online sale and provision of software and information technology; and packaging services, as well as research, development, procurement and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults. It provides its products under the Healthy Times, Biostime Changsha, Farmland, Swisse, Aurelia, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold, Dodie, and Good Gout brand names. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

