Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading 30.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) were up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 687,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 107,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Palamina Stock Up 30.3%

The company has a market cap of C$18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

