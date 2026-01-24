Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 4,266,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,138,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Scandium Canada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.10 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 4.33.

About Scandium Canada

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

Further Reading

