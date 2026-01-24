First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 20.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) dropped 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,547,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 718,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
