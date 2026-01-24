MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 8.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $29.01. 126,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 283,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.05 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners increased its stake in MarineMax by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 28,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 131,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 52,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

