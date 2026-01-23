Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,414 and last traded at GBX 4,278, with a volume of 72767773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,208.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,650.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 2.2%
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
