Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.9350. 335,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 505,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of -988.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 118,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,178.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,343.87. This represents a 55.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 19,550 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $195,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,603.87. The trade was a 27.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,188 shares of company stock worth $5,299,643. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,412,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 187,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lsb Industries by 825.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 467,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 110,889 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

