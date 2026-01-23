Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.8290. Approximately 1,350,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,073,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Hertz Global Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) is a leading provider of mobility solutions, known primarily for its car rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands. The company operates a vast network of airport and off-airport locations, serving both leisure and corporate customers. In addition to traditional passenger vehicles, Hertz offers vans, trucks and specialty vehicles, meeting the diverse travel needs of individual and business clients around the world.

Founded in 1918 by Walter L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.