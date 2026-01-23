Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total value of $1,383,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 426,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

More Axsome Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axsome Therapeutics this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.