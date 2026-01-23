Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total value of $1,383,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AXSM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 426,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Axsome Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler is bullish ahead of a likely Auvelity label expansion by April 30, which would expand the approved uses for Axsome’s depression drug and could materially increase addressable market and sales expectations. Piper Sandler Bullish on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Ahead of Likely Auvelity Label Expansion by April 30
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright has increased some earnings estimates and reiterated a Buy rating with a $260 target, signaling conviction in Axsome’s medium-term revenue trajectory and valuation upside. This analyst support is likely propping up investor sentiment despite volatility. HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AXSM
- Positive Sentiment: Related coverage from HC Wainwright and other outlets highlights expectations for strong price appreciation and has coincided with recent share strength, providing momentum that could support further gains if clinical and label catalysts materialize. HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Axsome recently hit a new 12?month high following analyst upgrades, reflecting elevated optimism from the sell side which can attract momentum and institutional interest. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup pieces summarize diverse views from ~14 analysts; consensus leans positive but shows dispersion in price targets and timing, indicating investor outcomes depend heavily on upcoming regulatory/label and sales data. 3AXSM : Expert Outlook: Axsome Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s detailed model changes are mixed — while they raised several quarterly and FY2025 estimates and the target, they also trimmed forecasts for certain quarters (notably Q2 and Q3 adjustments). That mix introduces near-term earnings uncertainty that can create volatility until clinical/label outcomes and actual sales datapoints arrive.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.
Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.
