Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 3,399 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $19,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,971.70. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 22,520 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $145,704.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 7,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $57,853.44.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 8,613,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 342.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 290,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

