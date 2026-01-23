Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,200 shares.The stock last traded at $47.55 and had previously closed at $48.06.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

