JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,129,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 944,924 shares.The stock last traded at $53.9550 and had previously closed at $53.87.
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Bond ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.