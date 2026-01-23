JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,129,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 944,924 shares.The stock last traded at $53.9550 and had previously closed at $53.87.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,867.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,585 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

