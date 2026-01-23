Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Sells $19,200.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,352. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Constantin Ionel Stefan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 73,280 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $879,360.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08.

On Thursday, December 11th, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,083,660.05.

On Friday, November 21st, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,241.92.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 7,143,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,321. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

