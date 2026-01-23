GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 12,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF alerts:

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.