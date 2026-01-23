GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 12,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile
