Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $27.33. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 19,127 shares.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 32.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

Further Reading

