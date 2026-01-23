Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.950-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

BAH stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

