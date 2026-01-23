Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shot up 45.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,451,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

