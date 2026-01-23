International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 120,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 300,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

Read More

