Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.31 and last traded at $109.5760, with a volume of 147510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,920,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after buying an additional 109,161 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,221,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,298,000 after acquiring an additional 210,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,028 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 340,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

