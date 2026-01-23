First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.58 and last traded at $154.0440, with a volume of 41968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.