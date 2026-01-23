First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.58 and last traded at $154.0440, with a volume of 41968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 171,307 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

