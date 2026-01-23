Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.1730. Approximately 7,118,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,974,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,083,660.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,794.96. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,443.60. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,791,934 shares of company stock worth $29,740,138. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.