Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) were up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,322,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,107,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

